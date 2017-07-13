JB Young school moving forward

Construction is moving forward on the former J.B. Young school in central Davenport. The District closed the school due to declining enrollment but will reuse the building, turning the 2nd and 3rd floor into an administrative office and the 1st floor into an opportunity center for the whole community to use.

Superintendent Arthur Tate said, "The most exciting part is the opportunity center. We put out a request for proposals we got a lot of ideas of what people wanted to do there. We have 9 tentative tenants that are going to move in there. For example, we have a youth at risk program, the Boys and Girls Club is going to go over there. We are going to have a pre-school and food pantry."

Tate said the District plans to move its administrative offices over to J.B. Young in 2018. It will then sell the current administration building.

