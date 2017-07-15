JDC has a new charter plane

It's been 10 years since seven players of the John Deere Classic lost their luggage on their way to the British Open.

Director of the Tournament Clair Peterson said that is when the JDC board decided to fly the winning players themselves.

Peterson said after the John Deere Classic, players have the chance to pack the bags and immediately take flight.

However, after years of feedback from the players, it was time to make some changes.

“These are the players that are playing the best in the world,” said Peterson.

Peterson said the previous charter plane was too small, and the seats wouldn't recline back.

For the 2017 John Deere Classic, it is the first year players will have the chance to take off to Manchester, England in a new jet plane.

The new charter plane has 100 reclining seats for players to lay flat and go to sleep on the over night flight.

"Time is so precious to them because getting there a having a chance to get on the tournament course gets some practice time in prepares them," said Peterson.

Organizers said the purpose of the plane was to make sure players are comfortable. They believe with the new plane, players will become more eager to come to John Deere Classic.

"Our ability to with no risk what so ever get them and their luggage there before noon the following day even though we have a six hour time difference," said Peterson.

Players will take flight at 8 pm on July 16, 2017. They will arrive in Manchester, England at 10 AM, Manchester time.