JDC volunteers remember Chuck Austin across the course

On the first day of the tournament, there was a subtle reminder of the passing of one of the classic's own at the course.

Volunteers showed their support for Chuck Austin by wearing green bracelets.

The former Rock Island alderman passed away after a tragic accident last week while at the golf course. He had served as a volunteer for well over 20 years at the course.

Austin's funeral was Thursday night at Rock Island high school. His name will also be read at a service on the last day of the tournament when they remember volunteers who have passed away.

