JImmy's Pizza looking to open outside Wataga

The owners of a local favorite pizza restaurant have been working to rebuild for months, but now they looking to open outside of their hometown of Wataga, Illinois.

Jimmy's Pizza was destroyed in a fire back in June of 2017. The owners, Debra and Jim McCormick, were hoping to rebuild on the same plot of land.

After clearing what was left of their former building, the couple was making plans to get their business back up and running this spring.

This last week the couple informed their fans via Facebook that they did not have enough insurance to rebuild their business in it's former location. But the couple told TV-6 they are looking in the surrounding area for already existing buildings.