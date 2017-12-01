Jackson County Deputy saves Christmas, is recognized by Santa

A present from Santa Claus is what every kid wants this time of year.

"A monster truck?!" Santa exclaimed to one little girl at Brad Deery Motors in Maquoketa Friday night.

But, this summer, Deputy Chad Roeder was the one gift giving.

"He was a pretty bad accident" Deputy Roeder said. "He was pretty beat up... When I got out and started walking, I found him laying in the ditch."

"He saved the elf's life is what he did," Santa explained without breaking character.

You see, one of Santa's "elves," Randy McCutcheon was in a serious motorcycle accident on Highway 61.

"He either hit a deer or swerved to miss a deer," Deputy Roeder said. "He traveled about 340 feet, actually rode his bike in the ditch before he flipped it."

McCutcheon thought Christmas could be ruined.

But, thanks to Deputy Roeder and other first responders, he was given the gift of life.

"He gave me the life of a very special person," Santa said while winking. "I don't know what I would do without him if you know what I mean."

Without that gift, Santa wouldn't be around to give Roeder the gift he gave on Friday night. A commemorative medal and a small speech, thanking him for saving a life.

"Thank you for saving my, my elf," he said to deputy Roeder without breaking character. "That's what this is all about brother, Merry Christmas to you."

"It's just nice, but I mean we're just doing our jobs." Roeder added.

"This is the time of year for showing your appreciation, respecting one another and giving from your heart."