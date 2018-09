A family is missing their four-legged friend and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help.

The sheriff posted to Facebook Thursday asking for the community's help in locating Chance. Chance is lost north of Maquoketa by E17, wearing a purple collar.

Chance is a very friendly dog but may be scared.

If you have seen Chance, or have any information regarding this furry pup, please call the sheriff's office at 563-652-3312.