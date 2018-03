The Jackson County Sheriff's Office will be taking applications for those interested in part-time work.

They'll be hiring for jailer, transport and matron positions part-time. Those wishing to pick up an application can go to the sheriff's office located in Maquoketa.

The deadline for the applications is on Wednesday, April 4 at 4 p.m.

Jackson County is an Equal Opportunity Employer and complies with the American with Disabilities Act.