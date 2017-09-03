Jackson County crash kills Anamosa officer

Friends confirm the man killed in a Jackson County crash Saturday was an Anamosa Police officer.

Dan Recker said he used to work with Mitchell Kelchen when both were employed by the Dyersville Police Department. Recker said Kelchen left about a year ago to work with Anamosa. Kelchen would commute to and from his Bellevue home.

Recker described Kelchen as a hard worker and all around good guy. Others on social media called him a "great police officer, friend, husband and father."

________________

PREVIOUS STORY:

A Jackson County crash took the life of a Bellevue man, Saturday morning.

Iowa State Patrol said around 7:30 a.m. 60-year-old Marjorie Hendrickson, of Bellevue, was headed north on Highway 62, south of 167th Street when her 2008 Chrysler Town & Country crossed the center line. It collided with 40-year-old Tina Kelchen’s 2012 Buick Enclave head-on as she and her passenger, Mitchell Kelchen, both of Bellevue, headed south on Highway 62.

Mitchell Kelchen was killed. Tina Kelchen and Hendrickson were both injured taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by helicopter for treatment.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.

