Jackson County jail officials move forward with one option for new facility

In a 13-3 vote, the Jackson County jail committee has narrowed down their options to 1 on a new site for the jail located in Maquoketa. After a long process of weighing options, the community is looking to move forward.

For months Jackson County officials and residents have questioned the fate of their jail, the question hasn't been too difficult for resident, Nin Flagel.

"We definitely need it, we house way too many people, outside of the county that's costing us needless money, why not keep the money here in our own county," said Flagel.

She like many residents in the area have wondered how officials pay for the jail, but Flagel says she's willing to pay a little extra for security. "If I have to pay a little bit more to keep the community safe around here then that's what I'll do," said Flagel.

Four options were on the table, but jail committee members chose to place the jail in a green space area. The location is subject to approval by the board of supervisors, and a 28-bed facility will cost nearly $6.3 million dollars to build. Committee members considered this to be the cheapest and popular option on the table. Other options included acquiring homes in historic districts and tearing them down.

"I'm very happy with the decision the committee made tonight, I think we were fiscally responsible in our decision," said Jackson County Chief Deputy, Steve Schroeder. "We're not trying to make enemies here, we're trying to be good neighbors."

If approved - the county will take out a 20-year bond referendum to pay for the $6.3 million project, committee members say a homeowner with a $100,000 home would have to pay roughly $20 a year on $100,000 home to help pay for the cost. Committee members say it this was a decision that needed to be made for the good of the community.

