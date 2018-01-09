History on the hill. A place years ago where if you did the crime, you did the time.

The former Jo Daviess County Jail in Galena is now a stunning bed and breakfast. Matthew Carroll is the man with the plan.

He bought the building and brought it back to life. With financial assistance from his parents, a local bank, and his own hard earned money, Carroll turned it into Jail Hill Inn.

The renovation began a few years ago. It took about 12 months to restore a building which was vacant for years. It was in foreclosure at the time.

Carroll has preserved as much of the original look as possible. The brick ceiling and beautiful windows are throwbacks to years gone by. Now, the building has elegant suites, fireplaces, a dining area, and wonderful views of this charming city.

The building is on the National Register of Historic Places, making the project eligible for federal tax credits. The bed and breakfast is open year round.

It’s a tribute to a community’s desire to preserve local history. Matthew Carroll says no worries, there’s always room at Jail Hill Inn!