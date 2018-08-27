Jake Wilson's father: 'He's not suffering anymore, he's up with God'

Some family members of a missing La Porte City teenager tell us they're feeling closure. The comments from Jake Wilson's father and grandfather follow the discovery of human remains in Wolf Creek near La Porte City, last week.

Bruce Wilson, Jake Wilson's grandfather (left) sits next to his father, Mike Wilson (right). (Forrest Saunders/KCRG-TV9)

The-16-year-old was heading to the creek when he disappeared in April. Though law enforcement suspects the remains belong to Wilson, they have yet to announce DNA results confirming the identity. They also haven't determined a cause of death.

Wilson's father and grandfather said Friday they're convinced of the identity of the remains after speaking with investigators who told them clothing and other evidence recovered from the scene is in line with what they were looking for.

"We're comforted in many ways that it has come to a conclusion," said Bruce Wilson, the teen's grandfather. "Wasn't the conclusion we wanted. He's with God. That's the way I feel."

The suspected resolution comes after a large effort to find Wilson, who lived with autism and an intellectual disability. Volunteers spent days combing fields and dense woods looking for any sign of him. Authorities then checked waterways in case of downing and also canvassed neighborhoods, in the event Wilson had been abducted.

"It was hard not knowing where he was at, how he was gettin' taken care of, if anything bad was happening to him," said Mike Wilson, the child's father. "He's not suffering anymore, he's up with God. He's not suffering anymore. That's all I can really say about that. It gives me closure, knowing."

To help preserve Wilson's memory the grandfather and father have been working on a memorial event set for Candeo Church in Cedar Falls, September 1, at 11 a.m. They've also started a fund at Veridian Credit Union that'll help raise money for Wilson's younger brother to go to college.

"Tyler and him were really close," said Bruce Wilson. "We figured that was a great way to honor Jake's memory."

The pain this family is suffering won't fade anytime soon. But, as Bruce and Mike Wilson wait for the official DNA results and final answers from authorities, they have some advice to pass along.

"We're not pointing any fingers right now. We don't want animosity toward anyone," said Mike Wilson. "I just want people to be aware, watch your kids. Don't let them out of your sight. I mean, life is too short."

Authorities believe they'll have an update on the Wilson case sometime next week.