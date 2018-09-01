Jake Wilson's grandpa: 'If we asked him to come back, he'd say no'

A memorial service for Jake Wilson was held at Candeo Church in Cedar Falls on Saturday. Wilson, who is 16, and has autism went missing back in April while walking to Wolf Creek. His body was found by kayakers in August.

The service was somber, but also uplifting. Organizers wanted to let people who are grieving over the loss of Wilson know, that he's in a better place. Despite the words of affirmation, there were a lot of people at the service crying. Jake’s grandpa Bruce Wilson says the family is still grieving.

He explains, "There's moments, I had moments last night. I made it through today better than I thought I would, but you're always gonna grieve for the loss of someone who is not there."

Knowing that Wilson is at peace, puts him a peace. He wants those teary eyed people to know that Jake is in Heaven.

He says, "If we asked him to come back, he'd say no, so you know as sad as it is, I'm happy where he's at."

Organizers preached a message there that they hope will bring people to becoming believers. Church member Mike Hambly says "We can spend eternity in Heaven with God, Jesus Christ, and Jake and other loved ones."

Wilson’s funeral will be on October 7th.