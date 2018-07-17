Jake Wood receives the Pat Tillman Award for Service

Jake Wood, the Co-Founder and CEO of Team Rubicon received the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPYS.

Pat Tillman’s perseverance and determination as both a sportsman and a soldier are legendary. In 2014, the ESPY Awards decided to pay tribute to that legend. The Pat Tillman Award for Service is one of the newest ESPYS, honoring an individual with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes Pat’s legacy.

Under Wood's leadership, Team Rubicon has responded to over 275 disasters since the 2010 Haiti earthquake and grown from eight to 80,000 members.

As a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, Wood deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan as a Scout Sniper and earned the Navy-Marine Commendation Medal.

Jake Wood is also a graduate of the Pleasant Valley Community School District.