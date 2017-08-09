Jalapeño eating contest at Burlington farmers market

Some like it hot! If that's you, check out the Jefferson Street Farmers Market sixth annual jalapeño eating contest, taking place on Thursday, August 10.

Contestants will have three minutes to eat as many peppers as they can, but according to contest organizers, only one pepper can be eaten in the first minute.

Prizes for the top three winners will be awarded in Downtown Dollars and are $75, $50, and $25, good at participating downtown Burlington businesses.

The contest is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Fifth and Jefferson. All contestants must register by 5:45 p.m. The contest is limited to 12 people.