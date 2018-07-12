Jama Clark prepares for Bix 7 Race

The QC native runner is no stranger to the Bix 7 Race course. In fact, she's ran it over a dozen times and looks forward to competing again this year.

"I've run it anywhere from 10 to 14 times, but I for sure have the running bibs for 11 of those races," Bix 7 runner Jama Clark said.

Clark is a member of the Corn Belt Running Club and volunteers for the Davenport Kids Track Camp. She coaches kids ages 11 to 14 in a wide array of track events from shot put to hurdles. She hopes some of her young athletes might join her in battling up Brady Street hill.

"Some of these kids do volunteer at water stops on the course for Bix at six, so I'll see them there and I'll see them here," she said.

She will be running with her running family, group of runners who have raced together across the country over the last year. Many of them are from the Quad Cities, but others range from Philadelphia to Peoria and Chicago.

"We ran 200 miles together in a RAGNAR race in Wisconsin and we became a tight knit group ever since," she said.

Clark says they've run races as a group in Tennessee and Minnesota. And now, they plan to tackle the Bix 7 course. Clark says she became addicted to the bix after her first time.

"The thing that I love about the Bix is the energy. Its very palpable," she said.

