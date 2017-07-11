Japanese beetles swarm the QCA

Davenport residents, Jean and Paul Eickhoff take pride in the home they've owned for 17 years, paying close attention to their garden. Jean said she has had a green thumb for as long as she can remember and plants several flowers each year.

"They are just calm and relaxing to look at, they are pretty and they just make me happy."

Jean said she spends about 30 hours tending to her garden each week, but this year has spent even more time outside looking for Japanese beetles.

"I usually come out at least by 7 o o'clock in the morning and see how bad it is, and I have a bucket of soapy water I put them into usually."

According to experts, Japanese beetles are higher this season than they have been in recent years. Davenport Arborist, Chris Johnson said a mild winter is partially to blame.

"We've seen with the Japanese beetles that there has been an increase this year," Johnson said. "[It's] kind of a cyclical insect where the populations go up and down every so many years."

The Japanese beetle is a copper and green colored insect that feasts primarily on herbaceous plants. Johnson said the insect is known to eat at leaves and flowers and can destroy gardens if there are enough.

"It's a bug that basically feeds on the cambial tissue of the leaves, thus taking out the chlorophyll, which is the food factory for the tree."

To get rid of Japanese beetles, arborists advise purchasing a bug bag to attract and trap them. If that does not work, experts said a chemical spray or injecting the tree can help keep them away. Meantime, Jean said she'll continue to tend to her garden all summer keeping an eye out for them each day.

"There's not a whole lot you can do about the beetles," Eickhoff said. "They are around and if you're going to have the flowers you are going to be doing those types of things."