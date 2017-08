The former host of the Tonight Show is coming to the Quad Cities. Officials with the Adler Theatre have announced that Jay Leno will perform on Saturday, October 14 at 8 p.m.

Reserved seat tickets go on sale Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E. 3rd St), online at Ticketmaster.com, and by phone at 800-745-3000.