Jeff Boyd files to run in Rock Island County Sheriff race

A former Quad City sheriff accused of harassing a woman has filed to run for sheriff, again.

Jeff Boyd resigned in 2014 after pleading guilty to attempted official misconduct. He was charged after a woman claimed Boyd sent her harassing text messages, followed her and threaten legal action against her.

Boyd took an Alford plea, which means he doesn't admit guilt. At the time, he said he made a mistake, but didn't believe what he did was criminal.

Current Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos has also filed for reelection, according to the Rock Island County Clerk's website.