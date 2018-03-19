Jeg Weets' fight against NPC disease

Four-year-old Jeg Weets got to ride out one of his dreams on Saturday. A special ceremony was held in Morrison where Jeg was sworn in as a police officer by the Morrison and Albany police departments.

"I think it's just a day for him to realize one of his dreams and just be a normal little kid," said Chief of Police Brian Melton with the Morrison Police Department.

Jeg is fighting against Niemman-Pick Type C disease, a rare genetic disease and storage disorder.

"All you want is for your child to have memories, special, amazing memories -- to see all the good in the world. And that's all I've ever wanted since we got the diagnosis and today was one of those times," said Jenna Weets, Jeg's mother.

His family says their goal is to make as many memories as possible with Jeg and give him a wonderful childhood.

"It was so good to see him smile. We do everything we can for him to keep him happy and living a normal life," said Brad Weets, Jeg's father.

While the future is unknown, they are enjoying every single moment together.

"It has completely changed the way we live our life. Every say is important and every day is, you know... You just don't take it for granted -- Not one second," said Jenna Weets.

The Weets family says the community support has been overwhelming.

"We just want him to feel loved and see the good in the world... And encouragement. He has a really long road ahead of him," said Jenna.

A road Jeg and his family won't face alone.

"By all means, a lot of times you feel like you are by yourself and even though they have their family, which is a great family, there's more to that -- there's a community that's a family as well," said Sgt. Kristopher Schmidt with the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.

NPC disease does not have a cure. Jeg is currently receiving treatment from a trial drug, which his parents say has been helping relieve cholestorel buildup in his brain. They say they are seeing promising results.

You can follow Jeg on his journey at: https://www.facebook.com/Jegs-Fight-Against-NPC-172515156848656/