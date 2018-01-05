Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announces brain surgery, show on hiatus

Alex Trebek is a Canadian American television personality. He has been the host of the syndicated game show Jeopardy! since 1984. Photo Date: 2013 by CBS Broadcasting via MGN.
Updated: Fri 7:45 AM, Jan 05, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Longtime "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek announced in a video on the show's Facebook page that he had surgery for blood clots on the brain. But he assured fans he'd be back reading clues to contestants soon.

Trebek appeared wearing a "Jeopardy" baseball cap and using the same tone he employs to explain difficult subjects on the show, Trebek says "I had a slight medical problem, subdural hematoma, blood clots on the brain caused by a fall I endured about two months ago."

No timetable for when he'll be back on the air. He's been hosting "Jeopardy" since 1984.

 