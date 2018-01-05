Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announces brain surgery, show on hiatus

Longtime "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek announced in a video on the show's Facebook page that he had surgery for blood clots on the brain. But he assured fans he'd be back reading clues to contestants soon.

Trebek appeared wearing a "Jeopardy" baseball cap and using the same tone he employs to explain difficult subjects on the show, Trebek says "I had a slight medical problem, subdural hematoma, blood clots on the brain caused by a fall I endured about two months ago."

No timetable for when he'll be back on the air. He's been hosting "Jeopardy" since 1984.