Jersey Mike's Davenport location to donate Wednesday's sales to Junior Achievement of the Heartland

Jersey Mike's kicks off their annual day of giving across the country. Participating Jersey Mike's restaurants across the country are donating 100% of their sales today to local charities.

In each market, restaurant owners select which charity they want to donate to. Charities include hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

Last year, Jersey Mike's raised more than $5.5 million during the month of March for local charities nationwide.

(KWQC) - Locally, the Jersey Mike's located in Davenport will be donating 100% of their sales Wednesday, March 28 to Junior Achievement of the Heartland.

"Whether customers order a sub, a catered meal or even a bag of chips, we will donate every single dollar, and we mean all of it, not just the profit", the release states.

The event will last all day at the Davenport location, located at 2124 East Kimberly Road.

Since 2010, Jersey Mike's has raised more than $28 million for local charities and has distributed more than 2-million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.