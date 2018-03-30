Jesus Christ Superstar Live to air Sunday night

After successes with live musicals during the Christmas season, NBC will try one this weekend on Easter Sunday night. "Jesus Christ Superstar."

Sara Bareilles (left) and John Legend (right).

John Legend and Sara Bareilles star in the new production, which will be staged much like a rock concert.

The show's been around for nearly 50 years, but Legend says its story about the final days of Jesus Christ, is timeless.

"I think what is special about this show is that it talks about the human emotions that Jesus quite likely felt as he was about to be killed for what he believed in," Legend said.

"Jesus Christ Superstar" airs Sunday night at 7 p.m.