JetBlue Airways enforcing restrictions on emotional support animals

JetBlue Airways is implementing new restrictions for passengers flying with emotional support animals. Starting July 1, JetBlue will require passengers to notify the airline 48 hours in advance.

The New York based carrier will only accept dogs, cats or miniature horses.

Passengers must provide more documentation about the animal's health and behavior and provide a health form from the doctor's office prescribing the animal.

The New York based carrier joins other airlines in issuing stricter rules for emotional support animals flying in the cabin.

JetBlue is not making any changes to its policies for non-emotional; service animals, such as guide dogs.