Jimmy Buffett coming to Des Moines for one night only

Jimmy Buffett is bringing Margaritaville to Des Moines for his "Son of a Sailor" tour.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at the Wells Fargo Arena on May 22 at 8 p.m.

Buffett is known for his island sound, "Parrothead" fanbase, and hits like "Margaritaville," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," "It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere," and "Cowboy in the Jungle."

Buffett recently released his "Buried Treasure" album. He says it is a unique collection of songs from the beginning of his career.

"When we first found the tapes of Buried Treasure, I didn’t know that it would turn out to be such a unique situation where I’d actually get to honor and introduce the people who started me out," Buffett said.

Tickets for the show go on sale March 2 at 10 a.m.

