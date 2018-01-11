Jo Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office issues travel warning

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and county highway department are asking people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

A winter storm warning in effect late Thursday afternoon through Friday morning has already brought temperatures below freezing. With rain, sleet and wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour expected, officials ask drivers to stay off the roads until conditions improve.

The Sheriff’s Office will only respond to emergency calls during the storm. If you do travel, any assistance by responding agencies may be severely delayed.

To obtain travel information you may visit the Jo Daviess County website at www.jodaviess.org or Illinois travelers www.gettingaroundillinois.com/winterconditions; Iowa travels www.iowadot.gov.