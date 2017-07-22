Jo Daviess County Sheriff warns of impassable roads

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of roads made impassable by flooding throughout the county.
Currently known roads listed as impassable or have water on the roadway include:
Highway 20 east of Illinois Route 78 North, Stockton - Possible bridge damage
Illinois Route 78 between Howardsville Road and Binkley Road
Illinois Route 78 at Willow Road
Fielder Road south of Warren
Townsend Road between Scout Camp Road and Broadway Road
N. Canyon Park Road at E. Canyon Road
Greenvale Road
Willow Road at Curtiss Road
Council Hill Road east of Hill Road - Council Hill Station
Leibert Road
Guilford at North Cove
Thunderbay at Mount Hope
South Apple River Road, north of Highway 20
East Schapville, just west of Brandt Road
Skene Road near Krug Road
The Sheriff's Office is warning drivers that many more roads with low-lying areas may be covered in water as well. they say that drivers should absolutely not try to drive through standing water due to the unpredictability of its depths and the possibility of cars getting flooded and stranding motorists.