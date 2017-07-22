Jo Daviess County Sheriff warns of impassable roads

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of roads made impassable by flooding throughout the county.

Currently known roads listed as impassable or have water on the roadway include:

Highway 20 east of Illinois Route 78 North, Stockton - Possible bridge damage

Illinois Route 78 between Howardsville Road and Binkley Road

Illinois Route 78 at Willow Road

Fielder Road south of Warren

Townsend Road between Scout Camp Road and Broadway Road

N. Canyon Park Road at E. Canyon Road

Greenvale Road

Willow Road at Curtiss Road

Council Hill Road east of Hill Road - Council Hill Station

Leibert Road

Guilford at North Cove

Thunderbay at Mount Hope

South Apple River Road, north of Highway 20

East Schapville, just west of Brandt Road

Skene Road near Krug Road

The Sheriff's Office is warning drivers that many more roads with low-lying areas may be covered in water as well. they say that drivers should absolutely not try to drive through standing water due to the unpredictability of its depths and the possibility of cars getting flooded and stranding motorists.