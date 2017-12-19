Jo Daviess County Sheriff warns residents of phone scam

Scams don't take a break around the holidays. Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner is warning the public about a possible telephone scam targeting residents.

According to the sheriff, the caller telephones a resident and will either impersonate a family member who is in need of money, or will claim they are an attorney representing a family member who is in legal trouble and is in need of money. The scammer will then attempt to convince the victim to wire a significant amount of money in order to help the family member.

Sheriff Turner urges the public to exercise extreme caution if they receive telephone calls of this nature, and to not to wire money to anyone unless they are absolutely certain of the identity of the recipient.

If anyone has experienced this, or a similar scam, they are asked to please contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office (815-777-2141 or 800-373-7838), or your local police department.