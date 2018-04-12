Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office alerting residents of phone scam

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office is alerting the community of a telephone scam that is happening in the county.

Sheriff Kevin Turner said in a press release the scammer will call you claiming to be a law enforcement official and will say they have an outstanding warrant for your arrest. The scammer will then tell you to send money for the warrant.

Sheriff Turner is urging the public to exercise extreme caution if they receive these calls. Law enforcement will not ask you to wire them money and they will not call you to say you have an outstanding warrant.

The office is telling residents to not wire money to anyone unless you are absolutely certain of the person's identity.