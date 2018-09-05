Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple stolen vehicles

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office shared in a press release that multiple vehicles have been stolen or entered after being found unlocked.

In these cases, the vehicles were left unlocked and the keys were inside of the vehicles that were stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office strongly urges citizens to always lock unoccupied vehicles, and never leave valuable items inside of an unattended vehicle.

People with information pertaining to these crimes are encouraged to contact Dubuque/Jo Daviess Crime Stoppers at (800) 747-0117, or the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 777-2141. Callers who provide information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00. Callers are reminded that they may remain anonymous.