Stockton officer's use of deadly force justified

The Stockton Police officer was justified in using deadly force against Troy Boyle, according to the Jo Daviess County State's Attorney.

The press release says officer involved shooting resulted in the death of Troy Boyle in Stockton, Illinois at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

Officer Patridge was on the scene of a call when Boyle approached him.

Patridge addressed him, but he did not respond.

Boyle was holding a silver object in his hand Patridge thought to be a gun. The officer then shot and killed Boyle.

According to the press release, the silver object was a penlight.

The incident was investigated by the Illinois State Police and it was determined the Patridge was justified in his use of deadly force.