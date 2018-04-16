Jo Daviess County officials seeking public's help after homes were broken into

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help after homes were broken into. Officials say multiple homes were burglarized at Apple Canyon Lake last week.

An unknown amount of suspect(s) forced their way into unoccupied homes and stole electronics and alcohol.

Anyone with information pertaining to these burglaries is encouraged to contact Dubuque/Jo Daviess Crime Stoppers at (800) 747-0117 or the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 777-2141. Callers providing information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00. Callers are reminded that they may remain anonymous.