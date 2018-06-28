Jo Daviess County plan for cooling stations

Due to the forecast of extreme heat and high humidity tomorrow, the divisions of the Jo Daviess County emergency services have made arrangements for temporary cooling stations for emergency circumstances.

The locations of these cooling stations are East Dubuque Library, Elizabeth Library, Galena Library, Hanover Library, Stockton Library, and Warren Library during their regular business hours. Freshwater will also be available at these locations. You are asked to bring your own portable water container.

If you are in need of temporary relief, please contact your local police department or emergency services for further instruction.

Additionally, if you are aware of any individuals with special needs, such as the elderly, please check on those individuals for their well being. If you are unable to check those individuals, call your local police agency for assistance.

