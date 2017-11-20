Job fair scheduled for new downtown Moline hotel

The Element, a boutique hotel in downtown Moline, is getting closer to its grand opening. According to their website, they are anticipating welcoming their first customers in early 2018. In order to make this happen, they need to hire staff members.

The hotel is holding a job fair on Tuesday, December 5, 2017. According to a post on their Facebook page, the hotel is looking to fill positions in guest services, food and beverage, housekeeping, laundry, maintenance and night audit. The fair will be held in the Mississippi Room of the Radisson on John Deere Commons from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

More information about the hotel can be found on their website: http://www.elementmoline.com/

The Element by Westin will share space with The Q multi-modal facility at 316 12th Street in downtown Moline. Amtrak passenger train service between Chicago and Moline is scheduled to begin in late 2018.