Joe Taylor accepts job in Indiana

After nearly 30 years as head of the Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Burea, Joe Taylor is leaving for a new opportunity.

The organization announced Wednesday, April 18, the president and CEO accepted the executive director position for the Convention and Visitors Bureau in Evansville, Ind.

Taylor’s last day at the Quad Cities office will be June 1. He starts his new job June 4.

"I appreciate the opportunity to have served the Quad Cities CVB for the past 28 years. I have been honored to be of service to the Quad Cities and wish nothing but the best for the destination, partners, board and staff," Taylor said.

Earlier this year Taylor had announced his retirement. He was set to retire at the end of 2018.

