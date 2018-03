Muscatine all-stater Joe Wieskamp has been named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Iowa. Wieskamp won the award a year ago as well.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound combo guard averaged 33.7 points and 13.5 rebounds a game this season, leading the Muskies to their first state tournament in 16 years.

The future Iowa Hawkeye ended his career as Muscatine's and the MAC's all-time leading scorer. He recorded 2,375 points in his career, the most by anyone in class 4A in Iowa.