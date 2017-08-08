Jogger pushes woman in front of moving bus

British police are looking for a jogger who pushed a woman onto the road, into the path of an oncoming bus.

The incident happened back in May. Closed camera footage shows the man knocking the 33-year-old woman onto the Putney Bridge in South West London. The bus driver swerves to avoid hitting the woman.

Police said the victim was put in ‘extreme danger’ and that had it not been for the driver’s quick reaction she would have been seriously injured.

According to the police, the bus stopped and passengers helped the woman.

Police say the man ran the other way across the bridge around 15 minutes later but he did not acknowledge the woman when she tried to speak to him.

An appeal was launched Monday for witnesses or anyone who recognizes the jogger.

