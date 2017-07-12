John Deere Classic Pro-Am Day

After a two-hour rain, delay, the defending champion for the John Deere Classic teed-off in the Pro-Am Wed., July 12, 2017.

It will be the first time Ryan Moore will play in a golf tournament after a shoulder injury in early June. While Moore might be a little rusty at first, he says he won't be holding back.

"I haven't played a tournament in a little while, so that part of it is just kind of getting back in the flow of playing an 18-hole round of golf on the PGA Tour. It might take a day or two, but my game and my body feels good and very comfortable, so I'm not having to worry about that side of it and I guess that's the mental strain I was trying to avoid maybe coming back a week or two earlier," said Moore.

What a story it would be if Moore could come back and make it back-to-back John Deere Classic titles. If he's even close to as good as he was here one year ago, you can bet he'll be right in the mix on Sunday afternoon. The four-day tournament at TPC at Deere Run begins Thursday, July 13, 2017.