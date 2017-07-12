John Deere Classic fans already feeling the heat, medics prepare for concerns

Heat and humidity, an issue for players and spectators at the John Deere Classic.

The high humidity has medical officials at the summer classic reminding golf fans, hydration should be a top priority.

Medical officials say just three days into the event, this is one of the hotter john deere classics they've had to cover in recent years.

With over 60 medical volunteers and four areas around the course designated for hydration, they're hoping for minimal complications this week.

"The name of the game is just keep drinking fluids, try to stay in the shade as much as you can, wet towels around your necks and dress appropriately for the play," said EMS System's coordinator, Adam Sowells. "Days that it's hotter poses a bigger challenge out here for us as medical staff but um, we're ready, we're prepared and we'll be there to help if needed," he continued.

Officials also want to remind you cannot bring in your own water bottles to the tournament but the hydration stations are free.

The hydration stations will be located on holes 5, 6, 7 and holes 16 and 17.