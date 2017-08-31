John Deere Classic to donate to Harvey Relief Fund

The John Deere Classic has announced that they will be making a to-be-determined contribution to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund via the Red Cross in conjunction with the 2017 JDC winner Bryson DeChambeau.

Following the intense weather that the Texas coastal area has seen since Harvey first made landfall, DeChambeau posted to Instagram Wednesday, "We’re in our second week of the playoffs here in Boston but I can’t get Texas out of my head." He was an All-American at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

The 23-year-old went on to say that for the remainder of the FedExCup Playoffs, he'd donate $250 for every birdie and $500 for every eagle he records to the relief fund.

The John Deere Classic has decided to join DeChambeau's efforts. They announced in a press release that they will match DeChambeau's contributions up to $10,000.

“The John Deere Classic is eager to support Bryson’s initiative to raise money to help the people of southeast Texas who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath,” said John Deere Classic Director Clair Peterson.

The John Deere Classic is hosted each summer at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. It is a part of the PGA Tour.