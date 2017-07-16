John Deere Classic hopes for third social media award in a row

With countless fans cheering on the best golfers in the world at the John Deere Classic, getting fans up to date on Twitter and Facebook is an important issue.

It's not easy keeping golf fans engaged on social media, but Communications and Special Events Manager Ashley Hansen and her social media team make it look effortless.

"This year we have a really great team, we have a couple of guys who come out and cover the course," said Hansen.

Hansen says winning the Best Social Media Activation award is the icing on top of the cake for a tournament that was voted as the Best PGA Tour Event in 2016.

"It's just really gratifying to know the work we're doing in one of the smallest markets on the PGA tour is having such a great impact."

Previously, the tournament won the PGA's award for Best Social Media Activation in both 2015 and 2016. The fans say it's definitely a title they deserve.

"The John Deere Classic always does a good job with their media stuff, so, I mean, like with their Twitter, being able to follow their guys close and kind of give like inside views of the course and preparations stuff like that, I think that's probably a reason," said Andrew Griffin.

"I definitely think they deserve it, you know, with this tournament being, you know, Tournament of the Year last year for the PGA Tour, I think it's great for them to get it," said Tavender Jones.

Hansen says she's proud to know their hard work throughout the entire year is paying off.

"It's really gratifying cause we work real hard for this one week."

The communications director says they will submit for other awards this year including another run as the best PGA Tournament.

