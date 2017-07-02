John Deere Road Project stops due to state budget

Residents voiced their concerns about John Deere road and said it is no surprise as to what is happening in the state.

“We just stay away from the John Deere road traffic,” said Orion resident Kyle Bronner.

Bronner and his wife Jordan often come to Moline, taking their dogs Zuki, Django and Losi to Green Valley dog park.

“No matter what we try to at least come here two to three times a week,” said Bronner.

But with road construction, Bronner said enjoying the simple things is becoming difficult.

“Instead of it taking 15 minutes literally hopping off 74 and coming to John Deere right here, instead of a 15 minute drive its turned into a 20to 25 minute drive that you almost have to plan around no matter what,” said Bronner.

Bronner said it is causing to take his dogs elsewhere.

“We don't want to be all congested we don't want to sit here at stop lights for hours when we could just literally take the back roads and go over to Milan and completely dodge John Deere even though we prefer this one,” said Bronner.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the John Deere Road project is contracted through the state and without funding the project cannot continue.

“Until the budget issues are resolved we cannot pay any bills and contracts so all of the state il- DOT contracts are on hold until the issues are resolved,” said District 2 Project Implementation Engineer John Wegmeyer.

However, if the state passes a budget, traffic will remain the same.

“We left everything for the 4th of July holiday weekend with many lanes open as possible and have everything safe for the traveling public and it will remain that way as you see it right,” said Wegmeyer.

Bronner hopes lawmakers will come to a decision to get workers back on fixing the roads.

“It'd be nice just to get all this finished and over with and just get it done,” said Bronner.

Illinois Department of Transportation said John Deere Road will continue as soon as a decision is made, and if it is made traffic lanes will remain as is until November.

