John Deere Road lanes open

As the holiday season approaches driver will get a bit of relief. On November 22, 2017, John Deere Road will re-open with four lanes, two lanes in each direction. Drivers will be able to access all side roads with turning lanes.

Resident and owner Angela Bybee owns a hair salon in her home called The Best Little Hair House In Town. Bybee said with the John Deere Road construction it has been a struggle.

“We really needed it; it really needed to be updated. It’s much quicker to get in and out, it’s just that its grown so much in a short amount of time that the road just didn't keep up with it,” said Bybee.

Bybee said the construction also was a challenge for her clients to get to her salon.

“I've had people come to me for a long time but you kind of have to explain the back way to them,” said Bybee.

However, Bybee said seeing the change on John Deere Road is Exciting.

“It will be great because yeah it was tough I mean the traffic was too heavy and then once they put all the businesses on the side it made it even worse,”

Bybee said she hopes with the new lane expansion it will bring it more jobs.

The John Deere Road construction will resume in Spring 2018.