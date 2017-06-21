John Deere Road traffic update

Traffic is shifting on 60th Street off of John Deere Road in Moline.

The southbound lane is done being paved. Over the next week traffic will completely shift head to head into that lane so the northbound lane can be paved.

Thursday, June 22, southbound traffic will shift into the southbound lanes. Northbound traffic is anticipated to be shifted on Tuesday, June 27.

Repaving in the northbound lane is expected to take two to three months.

John Deere Road construction stretches from the I74 interchange to John Deere Parkway.

The project is expected to last two years.

Once complete, it will be a six-lane road.

