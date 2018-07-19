John Deere's butter tractor to join Iowa State Fair's butter cow

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG-TV) -- John Deere's Waterloo Boy Tractor will be featured alongside the famous Butter Cow at the Iowa State Fair this year.

The display of the tractor, a 1919 Waterloo Boy model N, is in celebration of John Deere's 100th anniversary.

The two butter sculptures will be on display in the 114-year-old John Deere Agriculture Building's 40 degree cooler from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., August 9-19.

John Deere will also feature giant pumpkins, jumbo fruits and vegetables, the Discovery Garden, daily stage presentations and more.

For more information about the Iowa State Fair visit www.iowastatefair.org

