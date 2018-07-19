John Deere's butter tractor to join Iowa State Fair's butter cow

John Deere's Waterloo Boy Tractor will be featured alongside the famous Butter Cow at the Iowa State Fair this year.

The display of the tractor, a 1919 Waterloo Boy model N, is in celebration of John Deere's 100th anniversary.

The two butter sculptures will be on display in the 114-year-old John Deere Agriculture Building's 40 degree cooler from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., August 9-19.

John Deere will also feature giant pumpkins, jumbo fruits and vegetables, the Discovery Garden, daily stage presentations and more.

For more information about the Iowa State Fair visit www.iowastatefair.org

