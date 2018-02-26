John Taylor Salon and Day Spa closes leaving some customers angry

Local salon, John Taylor Salon and Day Spa, closed Saturday without warning. Now, customers are upset.

TV-6 received a tip from a local customer who said he had just bought his sister a gift certificate last week for the business. The salon announced on their Facebook page the business was closing, but when customers asked if they would be refunded, the page was shut down.

“Don't sell anymore gift certificates if you know you're going to close and at least acknowledge the ones that have been sold and do something about it and refund people's money,” says Angela DeKeyrel, a former customer who currently has a gift certificate.

TV-6 spoke with the owner of John Taylor. She tells us right now they are “in the process of processing all of this and they are trying to figure out what to do with the gift certificates.” She also told TV-6, they were in a predicament when selling the gift cards last week because they didn’t want customers or the staff to know they were closing until it was finalized, saying it was very “hush hush.”

The Better Business Bureau tells TV-6 that is bad business practice.

“Even if she was in that dilemma where she doesn't know if she's going to go this way or that way she should never have sold those gift cards,” says Sandra Bowden, Better Business Bureau Quad Cities Director of Community Relations.

Bowden says customers do have options on how to handle the situation.

If you live in Illinois or Iowa, call your Attorney General and report the loss of gift certificate to them. The contact information is at the bottom of this page.

If you paid by credit card, contact your company and ask if they will cancel the charge. However, it’s not guaranteed you’ll get your money back.

“If she's filing bankruptcy, there's pretty much, nothing can be done,” says Bowden.

John Taylor’s owner tells TV-6 she’ll be releasing a press release early next week detailing how they will handle the gift certificates.

The Attorney General for Illinois is Lisa Madigan, (1-800-386-5438). For Iowa, The Attorney General is Tom Miller (1-888-777-4590).