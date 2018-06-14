Joint Munitions Command welcomes new leader

The Joint Munitions and Lethality Life Cycle Management

Command and Joint Munitions Command held an Assumption of Command Ceremony where Col. Michelle M.T. Letcher assumed the responsibility as the senior leader of the JM&L LCMC

and JMC

The Joint Munitions & Lethality Life Cycle Management Command is co-located at the Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, and Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey. The JM&L LCMC aligns three organizations to execute the Army’s munitions and lethality mission: the Program Executive Office for Ammunition; the Armament Research, Development and Engineering Center; and the Joint Munitions Command.

When Col. Letcher took the podium, she said, “It’s an honor to be here today on the historic Rock Island Arsenal. I am humbled by the opportunity to join this great team at Joint Munitions Command and the community here in the Quad Cities.”

