Joni Ernst okay after Virginia train crash, Grassley not a passenger

Updated: Wed 1:35 PM, Jan 31, 2018

Local Republican lawmakers have made statements after the train crash Wednesday morning in Virginia. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he wasn't on the train and is not attending the Republican retreat. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst tweeted that she was on the train, but she is okay.




 