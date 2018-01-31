Joni Ernst okay after Virginia train crash, Grassley not a passenger

Local Republican lawmakers have made statements after the train crash Wednesday morning in Virginia. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he wasn't on the train and is not attending the Republican retreat. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst tweeted that she was on the train, but she is okay.

I was on the train with my colleagues, but I’m okay. Please keep the drivers of the truck and train engineers in your prayers. https://t.co/lOfCHuJX7R — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) January 31, 2018

Sen. @ChuckGrassley and Mrs. Grassley were not on the train that crashed this morning in Virginia and are not attending the retreat. Sen. Grassley will be in Iowa holding Q&As with Iowans as part of his 99 county meetings. — Sen. Grassley Press (@GrassleyPress) January 31, 2018