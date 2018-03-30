ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) Jordan Delp brought his organization Pure Sweat Basketball to the Carver Center Friday to host a skills camp for a great cause.
More than 170 kids attended the camp.
All the money raised went to Quad City family in need of medical expenses.
Jordan Delp hosts youth basketball camp for great cause
|
Posted: Fri 11:17 PM, Mar 30, 2018
