Two new hurricanes form in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Jose forms in the Atlantic, far from land and well east of the powerful Hurricane Irma.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Jose poses no immediate threat to land. But meteorologists warn the storm's path could change.



Jose has winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and is quickly strengthening.

Tropical Storm Katia has also been upgraded to a Hurricane in the Atlantic. Katia is currently in the Gulf of Mexico and is eventually expected to hit Mexico.

LATEST ON HURRICANE IRMA:

French President Emmanuel Macron says he expects that victims and heavy damages will be discovered when Hurricane Irma has left the islands of Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy in the French West Indies.

Speaking at a crisis center set up at the Interior Ministry, Macron told reporters Wednesday night that while if it's too early to give a precise toll and figures, he can already say "the toll will be harsh and cruel."



University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy says Irma "could easily be the most costly storm in U.S. history, which is saying a lot considering what just happened two weeks ago" in Texas.

The entire state of Florida remains inside the latest forecasts' margin of error. If Irma's center marches north directly over Florida's eastern coastline, former hurricane hunter Jeff Masters says high winds and storm surges could turn the Gold Coast to the Mud Coast.