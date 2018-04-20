BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) Josie Herbst once shined for Bettendorf volleyball.
She graduated in 2016 and went to UNLV, before eventually transferring to Iowa State.
Friday, Herbst returned to Bettendorf with the Cyclones as they took on Illinois in a spring match.
It was the first time Herbst had been back to Bettendorf high school since she graduated.
Josie Herbst returns to Bettendorf with Iowa State volleyball
By Gabriella Rusk |
Posted: Fri 11:25 PM, Apr 20, 2018
